DA Davidson Comments on First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.