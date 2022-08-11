CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 82,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 138,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

CURE Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Get CURE Pharmaceutical alerts:

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.95% and a negative net margin of 245.24%.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.