Cannabis Suisse (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Trading Up 141.1%

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating) shares were up 141.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,815,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,377% from the average daily volume of 190,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Cannabis Suisse Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Cannabis Suisse Company Profile
Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers. It provides health-related supplements, and face masks and disinfectants, as well as retails cigarettes.
