ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 61.1% in July

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ENN Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

XNGSY stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.0256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.