Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Declines By 41.1%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 15th total of 1,251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of Yamada stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Yamada has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Get Yamada alerts:

About Yamada

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities. The company's Consumer Electronics segment operates a network of consumer electronics stores that sell home appliances, furniture, interior products, etc., as well as engages in the specialty retailing of private label apparel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.