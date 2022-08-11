Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 0.9%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 433 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 436 ($5.27). 84,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 104,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.32).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 435.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 444.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of £523.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

About Asia Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

