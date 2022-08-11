HSBC Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $20.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HSBC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XM. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Shares of XM stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 3,391,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $84,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,352,000.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

