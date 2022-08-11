StockNews.com Upgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Hold

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
