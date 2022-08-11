StockNews.com Upgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Hold

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.