StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.