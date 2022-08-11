StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.65.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.