Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.91. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 138.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,301.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Further Reading

