Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Lowered to $24.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 956,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

