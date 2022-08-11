Rosenblatt Securities Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $45.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.47.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

