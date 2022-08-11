Credit Suisse Group Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

VNOM stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 236,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

