Craig Hallum Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Hold

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.
VFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.
Village Farms International Stock Up 1.4 %
VFF stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
