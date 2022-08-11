Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
