Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

