BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

