Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.18.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.