Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

