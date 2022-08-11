ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.91.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

