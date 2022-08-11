ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.91.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.