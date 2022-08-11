Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

About Conformis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 352,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.