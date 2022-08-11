Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Conformis
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
