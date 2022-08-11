Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 1.3 %

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.