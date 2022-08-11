Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

