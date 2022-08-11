Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

IMH stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Stories

