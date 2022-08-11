HC Wainwright Raises InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $8.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $3.14 on Monday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $5,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 891.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

