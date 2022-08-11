Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 2.5 %
Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $179.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Mastech Digital
