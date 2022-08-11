Analysts Issue Forecasts for uniQure’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

