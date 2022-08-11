DA Davidson Weighs in on Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:HI opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 271,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 951,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 125,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

