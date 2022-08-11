Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $18.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,228.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,156,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,228.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.50 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.05.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
