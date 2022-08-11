Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $18.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,228.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,156,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,228.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.50 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

