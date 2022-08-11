Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Cinemark Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.15. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

