Construction Partners, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

ROAD opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

