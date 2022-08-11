FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Boosted by Analyst

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gogo in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOGO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.08. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,470,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 123.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 150.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

