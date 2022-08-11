Brokers Issue Forecasts for Photronics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Photronics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Photronics Trading Up 4.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03. Photronics has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $43,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,060. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Photronics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 323.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.