KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $797.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 302,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

