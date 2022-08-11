Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

