Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.