Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.98) to GBX 298 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $17.44 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

