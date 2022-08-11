Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

