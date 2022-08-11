Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.76.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.69. Carvana has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $375.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 144.51% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

