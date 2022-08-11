Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $146.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at $286,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 43.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 618.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at $4,471,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 52.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

