Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

