Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.