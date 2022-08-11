Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $42.75 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43.
In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 26,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,592,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
