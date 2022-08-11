SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

