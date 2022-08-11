Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,320.17 ($28.03).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,216 ($26.78) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,130.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,083.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,434.89.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.30%.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.98) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($120,823.76).

About Admiral Group

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Further Reading

