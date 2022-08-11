iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AIA opened at $59.85 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

