Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.14. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 6,335 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.