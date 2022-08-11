Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.14. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 6,335 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

