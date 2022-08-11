Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £115 ($138.96) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($145.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £108.18 ($130.72) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 1-year high of £112.90 ($136.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £167.62 billion and a PE ratio of -183.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is £100.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

