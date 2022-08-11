SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 11.2% on Analyst Downgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $94.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.97. 17,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 812,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 18.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

