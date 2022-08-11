Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 14.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) rose 14.9% on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 168,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,424,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

