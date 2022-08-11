Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 14.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) rose 14.9% on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 168,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,424,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.19.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.