CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock to $72.00. The stock traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.68, with a volume of 12996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,478. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

