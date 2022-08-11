Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,609. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,801,000 after purchasing an additional 266,712 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

