Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,875,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $458,235,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,089,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

