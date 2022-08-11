Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $954,875,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $458,235,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,089,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 6.7 %

TDOC opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.